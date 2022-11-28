Plano a Plano, Entertainment One partner on Spanish period drama Salazar

Independent Spanish production company Plano a Plano is working on period detective series Salazar, a high-end production that Canada’s Entertainment One (eOne) will take out to the international market.

The 8×52’ drama is set in 17th century Spain and was created by Plano a Plano (Toy Boy, Valeria, El Príncipe) Fran Carballal (Servir y proteger, La entrega) and Quique Lojo (Toy Boy, Hounds).

“With Salazar, Plano a Plano and the writers have brought such a recognised period of history to life and created a dynamic and creative series. We are sure it will appeal to a wide variety of the TV viewing public and are excited to introduce it to international buyers,” said Noel Hedges, executive VP of acquisitions at eOne.

eOne is at C21’s Content London this week looking to close pre-sales deals for the project. Plano a Plano is also participating in the event.

Set near the French border, the series follows cunning inquisitor Alonso de Salazar y Frías as he confronts his superiors within the Catholic Church over the use of witchcraft as a form of intimidation.

“When we embarked on this ambitious project, we knew that it was essential to find a partner to give the series the greatest possible projection. For this reason, our alliance with eOne is undoubtedly a guarantee of success for Salazar,” said César Benítez, president of Plano a Plano.

The Spanish prodco has been active in the field of international coproductions for some years, led by Esther Agraso. The new agreement is the second in a few weeks and follows its deal for Cicatriz, an adaptation of the novel by Juan Gómez-Jurado that Plano a Plano shares with partners such as Dopamine and Asacha Media Group.

This month, eOne’s owner, Hasbro, revealed it is selling most of the company less than three years after acquiring it.

Hasbro plans to sell part of eOne’s TV and film business but will retain mega-franchise Peppa Pig as it focuses on its core preschool business and moves out of areas including adult-focused scripted programming.