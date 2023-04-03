Plano a Plano acquires adaptation rights to Luz Gabás novel Far From Louisiana

Spanish production company Plano a Plano has optioned the rights to adapt Luz Gabás’s novel Lejos de Luisiana (Far From Louisiana) for television.

The agreement was negotiated with the book and film rights department of Spanish producer and distributor Grupo Planeta.

Far From Louisiana joins Elísabet Benavent’s Valeria and Un Cuento Perfecto and Juan Gomez-Jurado’s Cicatriz among the novels already adapted or in the process of being adapted by Plano a Plano.

Set at the end of the 18th century, the book tells a love story between Ishcate, a Native American, and Suzette, a Creole on the Mississippi.

Gabás is the author of the acclaimed novel Palmeras en la nieve (Palm Trees in the Snow), which was adapted as a film released in 2015. Last year, she won the prestigious Planeta Prize for Far From Louisiana.

Plano a Plano has produced two seasons of Valeria for Netflix, with a third in the works, and seven seasons of Servir y Proteger for RTVE.

The prodco also recently announced a deal with Entertainment One for its period detective series Salazar.