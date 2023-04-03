Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Plano a Plano acquires adaptation rights to Luz Gabás novel Far From Louisiana

L-R: Emilio Amaré (Plano a Plano), Francisco Javier Sanz (Planeta), Luz Gabás, César Benítez (Plano a Plano) and Joaquín Álvarez de Toledo (Planeta)

Spanish production company Plano a Plano has optioned the rights to adapt Luz Gabás’s novel Lejos de Luisiana (Far From Louisiana) for television.

The agreement was negotiated with the book and film rights department of Spanish producer and distributor Grupo Planeta.

Far From Louisiana joins Elísabet Benavent’s Valeria and Un Cuento Perfecto and Juan Gomez-Jurado’s Cicatriz among the novels already adapted or in the process of being adapted by Plano a Plano.

Set at the end of the 18th century, the book tells a love story between Ishcate, a Native American, and Suzette, a Creole on the Mississippi.

Gabás is the author of the acclaimed novel Palmeras en la nieve (Palm Trees in the Snow), which was adapted as a film released in 2015. Last year, she won the prestigious Planeta Prize for Far From Louisiana.

Plano a Plano has produced two seasons of Valeria for Netflix, with a third in the works, and seven seasons of Servir y Proteger for RTVE.

The prodco also recently announced a deal with Entertainment One for its period detective series Salazar.

Gonzalo Larrea 03-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC cuts 1,000 hours of commissions as it forecasts $435m deficit in 2023/24
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
Netflix film division restructure sees VPs Lisa Nishimura, Ian Bricke exit
The CW builds out unscripted team, hires NBCU exec Betsy Slenzak
Viaplay adapts Camilla Läckberg, Henrik Fexeus crime novels as three-season drama