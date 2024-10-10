Pixel Zoo and Liquid Rock to adapt Secret Explorers books as CGI-animated series

MGA Studios-owned Australian animation studio Pixel Zoo and newly launched Liquid Rock Entertainment, which has offices in Barcelona and Miami, will coproduce a CGI animated series based on popular children’s book series The Secret Explorers.

The book series is owned by Coolabi Group and the 52×11’ adventure series will target kids aged four to seven. Backed by MGA Studios, with global toy rights already secured, The Secret Explorers aims to become a “lasting global children’s franchise.”

The story follows a group of young adventurers who solve problems using their explorer suits, teamwork, technology and humour. The book series has sold more than a million copies in English worldwide and is set to launch in more than 17 languages.

The companies will unveil the first images of the series to potential buyers and partners at MipJunior and Mipcom this month.

This is the second project announced by Liquid Rock, which was launched in September by industry veterans Xavi Mas and Roberto Mitrani, focusing on the distribution and brand management solutions for kids’ and family content. It is also distributing new animated series SuperThings: Rivals of Kaboom.

“We believe The Secret Explorers have tremendous potential to engage kids and grow into a dynamic, multi-platform brand. This partnership is a key step for Liquid Rock as we expand our portfolio of globally appealing kids’ content,” said Mitrani.

“This animated series has been a true labour of love for the Pixel Zoo team,” said Paul Gillett, CEO of Pixel Zoo.

Mitrani and Mas will serve as executive coproducers alongside Gillett and Sebastian Gonzalez of Pixel Zoo, who will also act as showrunners, alongside Emmy-winning producer and creative Josh Fisher.

Fisher added: “Pixel Zoo and Liquid Rock have put together an amazing team and we’ve built a show for a global audience that’s funny and full of adventure. This series offers kids around the world the chance to see themselves as part of a team that can save the day, anytime, anywhere.”