Piwi+, ERT move to DinoCity

MIPTV: Children’s pay TV channel Piwi+, part of France’s Canal+, and Greek public broadcaster ERT are among the international firms to pick up preschool 2D animation series DinoCity.

Produced by Riki Group in partnership with Animax Production animation studio, DinoCity follows a family of dinosaurs as they embark on adventures together.

Deals have also been announced with MBC (MENA), Ketnet (Flemish Belgium) and Menart (Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia) on the first day of the digital version of MipTV.

APC Kids co-invested in the production of the 52×5’ international version of the series and holds exclusive distribution rights in all territories excluding Russia, CIS and China.

Lionel Marty, MD of APC Kids, said: “The show is filled with lovable characters, imagination and fun so we’re sure it will capture the imagination of young audiences all around the world.”