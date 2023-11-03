Piodor Gustafsson steps down as head of scripted at Sweden’s TV4 to return to production

Swedish broadcaster TV4’s head of scripted, Piodor Gustafsson, is standing down to return to independent production.

In a statement announcing his departure first reported by Nordiskfilmogtvfond.com/news, the broadcaster said Gustafsson will retain a senior adviser role.

Johanna Lind will take over as acting head of drama until a permanent apointment is made.

“After three fantastic years at TV4, I have been given the opportunity to start working on some of my own projects and at the same time retain an advisery role on a consultancy basis. During my three years, TV4 has gone through several sweeping changes,” Gustafsson said.

Gustafsson added that he was proud of TV4 titles like Beck, The Sandhamn Murders (Morden i Sandhamn), Solsidan, The Congregation (Knutby), Riding in Darkness (Natryttarna), Estonia, Evil (Ondskan) and Cry Wolf (Vargasommar)

According to TV4’s statement, Gustafsson will also go back to producing feature films for his company Black Spark Film & TV and collaborate with Ronnie Sandahl (writer of Borg vs McEnroe and writer/director of Tigers, and Stella Härnström at the production company Rainy Days Film & TV.