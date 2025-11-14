Pig & Horse Productions ready to Audit My Relationship with new reality format

Monaco- and Finland-based film and TV production company Pig & Horse Productions is working on a reality series in which diverse couples inspect their relationships.

Each episode of Audit My Relationship sees three couples who have never met take turns hosting an intimate dinner at home, with participants encouraged to open up about the key pillars of their relationships, from communication to housework, sex and the future.

Pig & Horse said the format combines “sharp storytelling, dry narration and unfiltered honesty,” with a focus on casting couples from across the full spectrum of modern love and relationships, from traditional marriages to open relationships and LGBTQ+ couples.

“By seeking to dismantle common stereotypes, each dinner brings surprising contrasts, such as a ‘tradwife’ and her husband breaking bread with a feminist power couple, a conservative heterosexual couple hosting a polyamorous duo or an LGBTQ+ couple with traditional values,” the production company said.

Pig & Horse Productions will also collaborate with Anssi Rimpelä, strategic partner and founder of UpToLevel Media, to develop the format.

Rimpelä has produced and directed major talent search formats in the Nordics for Fremantle, including Popstars, Idols, Got Talent and The X Factor and has a long-term working partnership with Pig & Horse.

Pig & Horse Productions, which launched earlier this year, has continued to expand its slate of documentaries and non-scripted TV formats, having recently partnered https://www.c21media.net/news/pig-horse-productions-partners-with-time-out-magazine-on-unscripted-formats/ with Time Out.

Its unscripted slate also includes the high-end doc Reflections of Gaugin (1×80′), which is in production, and Europe’s K-Pop Odyssey, which is in development.

Salla Kozma, executive producer and founder of Pig & Horse, said: “Audit My Relationship invites people to see their own relationships reflected, challenged and exposed.”