Philippines hears 1000 Heartbeats

Philippines free channel TV5 has bought the local adaptation rights to gameshow 1000 Heartbeats – the first international adaptation of the UK original format.

TV5 initially bought rights to the show in 2016, shortly after the UK version was broadcast the year before. However, this is the first time the format has been put into production.

1000 Heartbeats was first produced by Hungry Bear Media in the UK and ran on national channel ITV for two seasons from 2015. Rather than facing the clock, contestants’ countdown to complete challenges is based on their heart rate.

The Philippines version (26×60’) will be produced by local content provider Viva Communications Inc, which produces The Masked Singer Philippines.

Although an air date is not yet known, the show will air on TV5 in a weekly primetime slot and be hosted by actor Xian Lim.

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, has brokered the distribution deal. Five years ago, distribution was handled by UK-based Sky Vision, which was later incorporated into NBCUniversal in 2019 following NBCU-parent Comcast’s purchase of Sky.