Phil Gurin’s TGC Global Entertainment taps Kelly Shek for MENA, APAC sales

LA-based TGC Global Entertainment has added ex-All3Media exec Kelly Shek to its global sales agent network.

Kelly Shek

Shek will oversee sales and acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific for the international distribution company, established by US format veteran Phil Gurin to represent premium formatted content.

She brings almost two decades of sales experience in television distribution, spanning scripted, non-scripted and format programming, and joins TGC’s other sales agents, Cecilia Ingebrigtsen, Roxanne Pompa and Carolina Sofia den Baas.

Most recently, Shek worked at All3Media International, where she licensed titles such as The Traitors, Race Across the World and Cash Cab. Prior to that, she worked at DRG.

It comes as TGC is acquiring new shows to be announced in the new year as it pitches digital-first dating formats from Elixir in the US, reality competition format Code Red: The Lighthouse from NRK in Norway and Chinese reality format Gold Rush.

Gurin said: “Kelly’s background, keen insights and extensive contacts and experience of these territories are incredibly valuable to us at a time where we are building a truly global network of partners and productions.

“Her eye for a deal and rich relationships will help that mission as we gear up to make a lot of noise in 2026 with our recently acquired shows and the new ones coming down the track – it’s a time to celebrate and strengthen the independents, and we’re very happy to welcome Kelly to that mission.”

Nico Franks 16-12-2025 ©C21Media
