Phil Gurin reflects on FRAPA’s 25th anniversary and future direction

Today we hear from Phil Gurin, president and CEO of The Gurin Company, and co-chairman of TV formats protection body FRAPA, about the organisation’s 25th anniversary and how the debate around AI is feeding into its future.

FRAPA, the Format Recognition and Protection Association, is gearing up for its 25th anniversary next year, amid a period of intensifying technological change, with the impact of artificial intelligence on TV yet to be truly felt but an economic pinch very much squeezing producers and broadcasters.

FRAPA co-chair Phil Gurin spoke to Clive Whittingham about the vital work the organisation has done over the decades to define, nurture and shape the TV formats sectors and help creators and purveyors prosper.

He also spoke about the challenges FRAPA and its members face at this critical juncture in the history of the industry, as it looks to the future, with younger viewers straying from TV and AI likely to redraw the landscape completely.

