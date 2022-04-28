Please wait...
Pete Davidson to play himself in Peacock comedy series Bupkis

Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has fought off competition from rivals to give a straight-to-series order to a new comedy series from Pete Davidson.

Bupkis will follow a heightened, fictionalised version of the comedian, actor and writer’s real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements, and was acquired in a highly competitive situation, according to Peacock.

The half-hour live-action comedy comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Saturday Night Live (SNL) producer Broadway Video.

Davidson will write, star in and executive produce the series alongside writers/exec producers Dave Sirus and Judah Miller and exec producers Andrew Singer, Erin David and Lorne Michaels, creator of SNL.

Davidson has been part of the SNL cast since 2014. In 2020 he co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy drama The King of Staten Island.

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said: “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humour and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”

Nico Franks 28-04-2022 ©C21Media
