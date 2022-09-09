Please wait...
Perry explores Englishness for C4

Travelogue Grayson Perry: This England (w/t)

NEWS BRIEF: British artist Grayson Perry (Big American Road Trip) will explore what it is to be English in a new series ordered by Channel 4 from indie prodco Swan Films.

Grayson Perry: This England (w/t) is a three-part travelogue that will see Perry travelling throughout England exploring the notion of Englishness. The show was greenlit by C4 commissioning editor Shaminder Nahal and the exec producers are Neil Crombie and Joe Evans.

C21 reporter 09-09-2022 ©C21Media

