Pernel Media expands Rise & Fall franchise with Rome docuseries

French prodco Pernel Media has unveiled the latest instalment in its Rise & Fall factual franchise, this time focusing on Rome.

Made for French factual channel RMC Découverte, Rise & Fall of Rome (6×52’) recounts 1,200 years of Rome’s history, from its founding kings to the fall of the Western Empire in 476 AD.

It combines on-location archaeological sequences with AI-assisted historical reconstructions, and follows previous brand iterations including Rise & Fall of the Maya, Rise & Fall of the Inca and Rise & Fall of the Aztecs.

The documentary strand has so far been picked up in more than 100 countries by broadcasters and platforms including Histoire TV, ZDFinfo, National Geographic, Disney+ and TV5 Québec.

Samuel Kissous, executive producer and founder of Pernel Media, said: “The Rise & Fall collection has found audiences in over 100 countries because it treats these civilisations with the same narrative ambition we bring to our fiction. Rome is where that ambition reaches its natural peak.”