Pencilish Studios signs distribution deal with Bejuba! Entertainment

Toronto-based distributor Bejuba! Entertainment has acquired the global sales rights for two new kids’ series being developed by animation label Pencilish Studios.

Under the terms of the deal, Bejuba! will distribute cartoon comedy series Bjorn the Last Unicorn, and JuJu Brain, both aimed at children aged six and above.

The former is about a kindly pointy-horned horse who becomes a social media influencer, with the goal of spreading happiness to the world. JuJu Brain, meanwhile, focuses on a girl with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) who dreams of being both different and accepted.

Pencilish Studios is a Memphis-based prodco launched by animation veteran Tom Bancroft (The Lion King) in 2020. It claims to be the first crowd-funded animation studio, which raises investment to develop pilot episodes and launch them on YouTube.