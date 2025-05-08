Please wait...
Peacock uncovers excavation comedy Dig from Parks & Recreation pair Amy Poehler and Mike Schur

NBCUniversal’s US streamer Peacock has ordered a comedy series from Amy Poehler and Mike Schur called Dig.

Amy Poehler

Gage Skidmore via CC

Based on the Kate Myers novel Excavations, the series follows four women who, while working on an archeological dig in Greece, find themselves at the centre of an international conspiracy after a long-buried secret is unearthed.

Produced by Universal Television, it is written and executive produced by Schur (via his Fremulon banner), JJ Philbin and Poehler, the latter of whom will also star.

This project marks the first time that Schur and Poehler have worked together since Parks & Recreation, which was co-created by Schur and starred Poehler.

Other exec producers include Morgan Sackett in addition to Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, and Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kit.

Jordan Pinto 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
