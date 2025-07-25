Please wait...
Peacock takes Days of Our Lives to 63 seasons

Days of Our Lives

NEWS BRIEF: NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has renewed long-running US soap opera Days of Our Lives for its 62nd and 63rd seasons.

Produced by Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television, Days of Our Lives aired on NBC from 1965 until 2022, when it moved to Peacock. Set in Illinois, the daytime drama centres on the lives, love and conflict of a group of families.

