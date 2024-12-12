Peacock secures development rights to reboot of high-school football drama Friday Night Lights

The reboot of American football drama Friday Night Lights has officially landed at NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock.

The US streaming service won the development rights in a highly competitive situation.

Reports first circulated last month that a reboot was in the works, though at the time it was not officially set up at a specific streamer or network. The project is in development but has not been greenlit for production at this stage.

Universal Television, producer of the original show, will serve as the studio on the new version, which will see original showrunner and executive producer Jason Katims returning to helm the project.

Also returning to work alongside Katims will be Peter Berg, who developed the original TV series, and executive producer Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. Kristen Zolner is also executive producing for Imagine Entertainment.

The original iteration of Friday Night Lights ran for five seasons (76 episodes) from 2006 to 2011 on NBC and later 101 Network. The show was set in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas, and followed a high-school football team.

The reboot will feature a new set of characters, according to reports, and is not expected to feature characters from the prior TV version.

Per a logline, the new version is set in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane and follows a “rag-tag high-school football team and their damaged interim coach” as they make an unlikely bid for a Texas high-school state championship.