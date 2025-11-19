Please wait...
Please wait...

Peacock renews game adaptation Twisted Metal for S3

Twisted Metal

NEWS BRIEF: US streamer Peacock has renewed its post-apocalyptic action series Twisted Metal for a third season.

The live-action series is based on the PlayStation video game about a motormouthed outsider who must traverse a turbulent wasteland to deliver a mysterious package. S3 will see David Reed (The Boys, Supernatural) take over as showrunner from Michael Jonathan Smith. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television.

C21 reporter 19-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sphere Media, Zone 3 merger set to shake up Canadian production scene
Saudi sovereign wealth fund linked to WBD offer as bidding set to kick off
PBS Distribution alum Sabrina Hall Aguirre to lead Latin American sales at Fox Entertainment Global
UK TV exports break £2bn barrier despite ongoing industry challenges
BBC Studios Nordic Production appoints senior execs in Denmark, Norway

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE