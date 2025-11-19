Peacock renews game adaptation Twisted Metal for S3

NEWS BRIEF: US streamer Peacock has renewed its post-apocalyptic action series Twisted Metal for a third season.

The live-action series is based on the PlayStation video game about a motormouthed outsider who must traverse a turbulent wasteland to deliver a mysterious package. S3 will see David Reed (The Boys, Supernatural) take over as showrunner from Michael Jonathan Smith. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television.