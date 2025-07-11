Peacock puts Paralympic sports docuseries Adaptive on starting block

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock will launch sports documentary series Adaptive, which takes an in-depth look into the lives of Paralympic athletes, later this month.

The three-part series is made by Vitium Productions, with production partners Far Between Pictures and Chicago-based prodco Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios.

Adaptive follows the journey of four Team USA athletes between the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. They are Ezra Frech (track & field), Jamal Hill (swimming), Courtney Ryan and Josie Aslakson (both wheelchair basketball).

The series will debut exclusively on Peacock on July 28 and will additionally be available to view on TeamUSA TV.

Joe Gesue, senior VP of Olympic and Paralympic programming and planning at NBC Sports, said: “Adaptive is a shining example of the original, compelling, and authentic storytelling that Peacock and NBC Sports consistently deliver to our audiences.

“We are thrilled to work with our wonderful and dedicated partners to highlight the journeys of Ezra, Jamal, Courtney and Josie and build momentum for our live coverage of both the 2026 Paralympics in Milan Cortina and what we will all anticipate will be a game-changing Paralympics at home in Los Angeles in 2028.”