Peacock preps reality series comedy

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has ordered a musical comedy series set in a fictional reality singing competition for tweens.

Take Note is aimed at a family and kids audience and will feature pop, R&B, country and rock classics along with original songs written by emerging musicians specifically for the 10-episode series.

Created by Joan Lambur and produced by Lambur Productions, it will star Braelyn Rankins, Nadine Roden, Aadin Church and Sebastian Spencer. Lambur serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Michael Feldman and Earl Davis.

It is the latest show-within-a-show ordered by a US player, following broadcast network Fox’s greenlight for The Big Leap, which follows a group of down-on-their-luck characters competing in a reality dance show.

