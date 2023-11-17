Peacock picks up US rights to Canadian preschool series Mittens & Pants

Comcast-owned US streamer Peacock has picked up season one (39×7’) of Canadian preschool series Mittens & Pants.

The live-action series, produced by Toronto-based Windy Isle Entertainment and distributed by Thunderbird Distribution, will make its debut on Peacock in the first quarter of 2024.

Thunderbird also struck licensing deals with a trio of kid-focused AVoD platforms in the US: Future Today’s HappyKids, Kidoodle.TV and Common Sense Media-owned Sensical.

HappyKids is launching season one of the show on its US service on November 17, while Kidoodle.TV will launch the series on both its US AVoD and FAST services on November 30.

The show follows a kitten and puppy who live in the all-animal town of Kibble Corners, where every day is a new adventure for the unlikely duo.

It was commissioned by Canada’s CBC Kids and the UK’s Sky Kids and premiered in February.

Since then, the first season has been picked up by France TV, Hop! Channel in Israel, DR Denmark and Warner Bros Discovery’s Cartoonito and Boomerang channels in Australia, New Zealand, South-east Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan Hop! The second season debuted on CBC Kids and streamer CBC Gem in July.