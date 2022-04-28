Peacock picks up 230 hours of animation from Toonz Entertainment

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has acquired 230 hours of animated content from Toonz Entertainment, the distribution arm of India-based Toonz Media Group.

Under the non-exclusive deal, English- and Spanish-language content will stream on Peacock in the US, including in US Hispanic territories.

The multi-title deal includes animated shows Darwin & Newts, Gummibar & Friends, Mondo Yan, Uma & Devan, Rat-a-Tat, Cat & Keet and hybrid series Briko and Zoonicorn.

Toonz Media Group has looked to expand its North American presence in recent months. In March, the company struck an animation-focused strategic partnership with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG). Through that deal, HMPG is helping to engage North American audiences with Toonz’s slate of children’s animated projects, including its preschool series PaddyPaws and Sunnyside Billy.