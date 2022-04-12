Peacock orders thriller series Based on a True Story from UCP, Rosenberg, Bateman

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Based on a True Story, a dark comedic thriller from showrunner Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Lost) and executive producer Jason Bateman (Ozark, The Outsider).

Produced by Universal Content Productions, the series is inspired by real events and is described as following a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star “whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat.”

Bateman will serve as executive producer alongside Michael Costigan through their production banner Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films.

Rosenberg, whose credits include Amazon’s The Boys and AMC’s Preacher, serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Other recent greenlights from Peacock include sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh?, unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning and limited drama Apples Never Fall.