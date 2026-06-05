Peacock orders mystery drama The Break-In based on Katherine Faulkner novel

Comcast-owned US streamer Peacock has commissioned The Break-In, a mystery drama from Carnival Films and Megan Gallagher (All Her Fault).

Based on Katherine Faulkner’s novel of the same name, the series follows a woman who refuses to accept that the tragic events of a home invasion were simply random, and sets off on a path that leads to dark secrets that land close to home.

Gallagher, the US-born, Oslo-based creative who wrote and adapted All Her Fault for Peacock, is writing and executive producing The Break-In.

Other exec producers on the series include Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (The Day of the Jackal, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth) as well as Christine Sacani and Faulkner.

Gallagher’s other credits include the six-part BBC thriller Wolf, in addition to upcoming ITV drama The Blame.

“After the breakout success of All Her Fault, we knew we wanted to continue building on that creative momentum with Megan Gallagher and Carnival Films,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC and Peacock.

“The Break-In is exactly the kind of sophisticated, character-driven mystery our audiences are responding to right now – stories that tap into the zeitgeist by exploring the tension between perception and reality. Katherine Faulkner’s story is a compelling, addictive ride and a great example of the premium storytelling we’re continuing to build at Peacock.”