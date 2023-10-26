Peacock makes $565m loss despite four million extra subs, 64% revenue growth

NBCUniversal’s Peacock added four million paid subscribers in the third quarter to reach 28 million domestically, as the US streamer made substantial revenue gains but still racked up over US$500m in losses.

The Comcast-owned platform’s revenue grew 64% to US$830m during the quarter, compared with US$506m a year ago, while it posted an adjusted loss of US$565m, versus US$614m in the same period a year ago.

The addition of four million subs is a significant improvement over the previous quarter, when Peacock added two million.

Comcast had previously said that, for the entire financial year, it expects Peacock to incur “peak” adjusted losses of around US$3bn. On Wednesday’s earnings call, execs said they now expect the yearly loss to be closer to US$2.8bn, before making a “meaningful improvement” in 2024.

The streamer’s slate of originals includes Poker Face, Bupkis and John Wick spin-off The Continental.

In its studios segment, revenue declined by 24% to US$2.52bn, which Comcast attributed to lower content licensing and theatrical revenue. The company noted that content licensing revenue decreased due to the “timing of when content was made available by our television studios, including the impacts of the Writers Guild [of America] and Screen Actors Guild work stoppages in the current year period.”

NBCUniversal also had a sizeable theatrical hit on its hands in the third quarter with biopic Oppenheimer, which grossed more than US$900m, but it was facing a tough comparison to the year before when Minions: The Rise of Gru and Jurassic World: Dominion posted strong box office numbers.

In the media segment, revenue was up 0.4% to US$6.03bn, which Comcast said was driven by higher international networks and domestic distribution revenue but partially offset by lower domestic advertising.

Across its entire enterprise, which includes its broadband, theme parks, cable, streaming and more, Comcast’s revenue was up 0.9% to US$30.1bn, while its adjusted earnings rose 5.1% to US$9.7bn.

Comcast execs did not address or receive any questions about the sale of its minority stake in Hulu to Disney. From November 1, both companies can trigger an option that will see the sale process begin.

Comcast holds a 33% stake in Hulu, while Disney owns the remaining 67%. The acquisition of Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu will cost at least US$9bn, although the company argues it is worth significantly more.