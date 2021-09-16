Please wait...
Peacock, Magical Elves, Buzzfeed join Snoop and Stewart for baking special

Baking competition special Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock has commissioned a one-off culinary format from Nailed It producer Magical Elves and BuzzFeed Studios, fronted by Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart.

One-hour baking competition special Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween will stream from October 14.

The partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed is the first in a slate of original unscripted programming that includes multiple projects in active development across celebrity, pop culture, games and pets.

The format sees teams of three bakers, called Scare Squads, tasked with baking and building a full-sensory Halloween world that people can literally explore.

Food content creator Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

