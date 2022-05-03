Peacock becomes streaming home of Bravo, agrees film deal with Lionsgate

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has become the official streaming home for shows from its parent company’s cablenet Bravo, while the VoD platform has also agreed a film deal with Lionsgate.

New episodes of Bravo shows, including Top Chef and The Real Housewives, will be available to stream on Peacock’s premium subscription tier the day after their linear airing, in addition to past seasons of the series.

Series including Summer House, Top Chef, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Atlanta will see new episodes added to Peacock with immediate effect. New episodes of all Bravo shows will be available next day on Peacock by September.

Bravo shows had previously become available on Peacock after a delayed period.

Peacock’s deal with Lionsgate, meanwhile, brings Lionsgate’s theatrical movies exclusively to the streamer and NBCUniversal networks for their Pay 2 window.

Starting in 2024, all new Lionsgate releases, such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Expendables 4, will become available on Peacock.

Peacock also announced three original films from Universal Pictures which will premiere on the platform in 2023.

Shooting Stars comes from NBCUniversal’s production deal with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company and follows LeBron’s origin story as a high-school basketball player.

Praise This comes from producer Will Packer (Girls Trip) and follows the newest member of a community’s church choir who pushes the choir in a hipper musical direction and whose involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off – or jeopardise – her own musical career.

The final film sees action auteur John Woo return to reimagine and direct his 1989 action thriller The Killer.