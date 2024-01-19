Please wait...
PBS takes The Express Way with Dulé Hill on arts journey across the States

Dulé Hill takes a road trip across the US

US pubcaster PBS has commissioned a four-part arts-based series fronted by actor and performer Dulé Hill.

Airing in April and May, The Express Way with Dulé Hill sees Hill go on a road trip across the US to “explore the transformative power of the arts.”

Along his journey, he travels to California, the Appalachian region, Texas and Chicago to meet local visionaries, activists, changemakers and pioneers who are using their artistic passions to foster connection, deepen empathy and create meaningful change within their communities.

The series is directed and exec produced by Danny Lee and produced by Lee’s prodco Calico. Sophia Kruz is co-exec producer, while Hill and Jazmyn Simon exec produce under their prodco Simon Says Hill. Christopher Howard and Josh Jacobs also exec produce.

Karolina Kaminska 19-01-2024
