PBS Kids commissions Carl the Collector as first series with autistic lead character

US public broadcaster PBS Kids has commissioned its first animated series featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum.

Carl the Collector is created by illustrator and author Zachariah OHora and produced by his company Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures.

Targeting children aged 4-8, the series aims to celebrate the diverse way kids think and express themselves, while helping them develop a strong sense of self and community. It will premiere on PBS Kids in fall 2024.

The plot of Carl the Collector follows the everyday adventures of a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who loves collecting things. His talents – a laser-focused pursuit of his goals, attention to detail and a distinctive way of looking at and experiencing the world around him – have helped him amass a collection for just about every occasion and come in handy for solving problems around Fuzzytown with his friends.

Carl has a lot of energy and is logical and precise, yet he often struggles with anxiety in new situations and has difficulty when things don’t go according to plan. Like all of his friends, he is learning that there is no right or wrong way to be himself. Carl’s friends include both neurotypical and neurodiverse characters, each with different traits, behaviours, learning preferences and challenges.

Spiffy Pictures’ co-founder Adam Rudman is head writer on the series, with contributing writers including TV and picture book writer Samantha Berger, advocate for autism representation in entertainment Ava X Rigelhaupt, writer, director and puppeteer Joey Mazzarino, and children’s book authors Kelly DiPucchio and Bob Shea.

Yowza! Animation is animating the series, which brings together a diverse production team of neurodiverse and neurotypical writers, advisors and voice talent.