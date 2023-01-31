Please wait...
PBS Int’l shops Putin and the Presidents doc

NEWS BRIEF: PBS International, the distribution arm of the US pubcaster, is shopping new documentary Putin and the Presidents globally ahead of its premiere on PBS this evening.

The Frontline factual special is produced by GBH Boston and investigates Russian president Vladimir Putin’s clashes with five US presidents – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton – as he tries to rebuild the Russian empire. Screening close to the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the documentary features interviews with political insiders, diplomats, journalists and authors.

