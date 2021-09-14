Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

PBS International packs Chernobyl doc for Mipcom

Chernobyl: The New Evidence from Blink Films

NEWS BRIEF: PBS International is set to attend Mipcom with a new documentary special drawing on recently declassified evidence said to reveal new details about the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Chernobyl: The New Evidence (2×60′) comes from Blink Films and features special access to images and videos of the disaster as well as poignant interviews with Chernobyl rescue workers and survivors.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 14-09-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Reed confirms physical Mipcom plan, with Netflix, WarnerMedia, BBC set to attend
Disney alum Anna Taganov to head BBC Children’s content and strategy
Netflix forms creative partnership with Unorthodox creator Anna Winger
Christian Rank steps down as DR's head of drama amid 'deadlock' over production
Japan's Nippon TV shops dramady series and gameshow internationally