PBS Distribution alum Sabrina Hall Aguirre to lead Latin American sales at Fox Entertainment Global

Fox Entertainment Global has named former PBS Distribution manager Sabrina Hall Aguirre as its new director of content sales for Latin America.

Miami-based Aguirre will be responsible for growing the company’s footprint throughout the Lat Am region and leading negotiations on key deals across broadcast, cable, SVoD and AVoD.

She will report to Cyrus Farrokh, VP of sales for the US and Lat Am, and will work closely with Matt Hanna, senior VP of sales for the Americas.

Aguirre was most recently manager of international sales for PBS International, charged with growing the company’s Lat Am business. Before that, she held roles at the International Emmy Awards, WME and Deezer.

“Fox has built a strong foundation in Latin America, and we’re deepening our presence on the ground,” said Farrokh. “Sabrina’s appointment reinforces our hands-on commitment to the region, working directly with local partners, developing standout scripted, entertainment and digital content, and engaging audiences across platforms.”