Paul C Brunson to raise Red Flag S2 for UKTV

NEWS BRIEF: Broadcaster UKTV has commissioned a second season of true crime docuseries Red Flag, to be presented by relationship expert Paul C Brunson (Married at First Sight, We Need to Talk).

Paul C Brunson: Red Flag (8×60’) is produced by FirstLookTV and SOAR Productions for UKTV’s U&W channel and streamer U. The series will see Brunson lead an intimate interview with survivors of toxic relationships, revealing the red flags that signalled the emotional manipulation and shocking consequences that tore them apart. It launches this year and will be distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus.