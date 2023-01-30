Patrick Weiland, Jodi Flynn and Jesse Fawcett on the aftermath of the WBD merger

Today we hear from Intuitive Content president Patrick Weiland, The Content Group president and Asylum Entertainment CEO Jodi Flynn and Fireworks Media Group CEO Jesse Fawcett about the biggest changes in the factual space right now as the dust settles on the Warner Bros Discovery merger.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Intuitive Content president Patrick Weiland, The Content Group president and Asylum Entertainment CEO Jodi Flynn, and Fireworks Media Group CEO Jesse Fawcett were among those at the RealScreen Summit in Austin, Texas last week, where Warner Bros Discovery chairman and chief content officer for US networks Kathleen Finch delivered the keynote interview.

The three execs spoke to Clive Whittingham there about her address in which she promised the chaos producers experienced as a result of the integration was now over. They also talked more broadly about the dynamics shaping the factual space right now, with the industry on the verge of anticipated contraction.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.