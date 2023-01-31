Patrick Reardon, Kate Harrison, JC Mills discuss the squeeze on factual

Today, we hear from Jupiter Entertainment president Patrick Reardon, Cream Productions president Kate Harrison and Cineflix Productions president JC Mills about the challenges facing factual amid a squeeze on commissioning.

Jupiter Entertainment president Patrick Reardon, Cream Productions president Kate Harrison and Cineflix Productions president JC Mills were among those at the RealScreen Summit in Austin, Texas last week, where the aftermath of the Warner Bros Discovery merger was the hot topic of conversation.

The three execs spoke to Clive Whittingham there about the impact of industry consolidation and the challenges facing factual amid a squeeze on commissioning, with networks taking fewer bets and less resources available for development.

