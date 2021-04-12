Passion shops Welsh-language drama

MIPTV: Tinopolis-owned UK sales house Passion Distribution has acquired the international rights to a new thriller series from the prodco behind fellow Welsh-language drama Hinterland.

Produced by Hinterland firm Fiction Factory, Bregus/Fragile was commissioned by Welsh-language pubcaster S4C and was created by Mared Swain and Ffion Williams.

The six-part series, which is inspired by true events, is about a successful heart surgeon who seemingly has the perfect life until an unforeseeable tragedy changes her life beyond all recognition and she goes on the run to try to forget what happened.

Passion has added it to its slate for the digital version of MipTV this week.

Emmanuelle Namiech, CEO of Passion Distribution, said: “Bregus/Fragile is a gripping, must-watch new drama that draws you in with an intriguing story that unfolds dramatically. With a strong cast and an unravelling dark story that has boxset quality, partnering with Fiction Factory on this project was too good an opportunity to miss.”