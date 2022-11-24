Please wait...
Passion Pictures links up with France’s Circus Studios in first-look animation deal

Passion Paris and Circus Studios worked on Lego City Adventures for Nickelodeon

London-based prodco Passion Pictures has agreed a first-look deal with Paris-based animation outfit Circus Studios.

Passion’s local arm, Passion Paris, and Circus Studios have previously collaborated on projects including Lego City Adventures for Nickelodeon and are currently in development on a series based on 90s computer game Earthworm Jim.

Under the pact, Circus Studios will work with Passion Pictures’ in-house creative team on CG animation.

David Park, head of production at Passion Animation, said: “Along with our Paris team, led by Marc Bodin-Joyeux, the agreement with Circus Studios will enable us to expand Passion Pictures’ offering in France, allowing us to take on larger scale commissions as well as service our own slate of original features and series. This collaboration will help continue Passion’s bold expansion of our animation division.”

Karolina Kaminska 24-11-2022 ©C21Media
