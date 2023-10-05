Passion Distribution encourages buyers to Strip, venture Into the Congo at Mipcom

UK-based sales house Passion Distribution’s Mipcom slate includes an adventure miniseries presented by Ben Fogle, a reality series set in a strip club and a documentary on artist Damien Hirst.

Into the Congo with Ben Fogle is a 3×60’ series produced by Mentorn Media for Paramount-owned Channel 5 in the UK. It follows the adventurer as he takes on his most extreme journey to date, exploring the Republic of the Congo.

Meanwhile, Strip (6×60’, Firecracker for Paramount+) is a reality series that goes behind the scenes at an exclusive strip club in Las Vegas.

Feature-length doc NFT: WTF? (1×120’, Battersea Pictures and Atomized Studios) explores Hirst’s The Currency project, which challenges art’s value.

Elsewhere, another one-off film, The Impossible – The 7000 Meter Summit (1×90’, A Smith & Co Productions for ViX), tells the story of Mexican climber David Liano’s latest mountaineering quest.

Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers (1×60’, Firecracker and Little Dooley for BBC One) explores the world of funeral directors, while Australia’s Most Identical (Helium for Nine Network) follows 100 sets of twins vying to be named the nation’s most identical pair.

Other Australia-based titles to be offered to buyers in Cannes include Tycoons Down Under (3×60’), Building Icons (4×60’), Australia’s Wild Moments (6×60’), Elements of Disaster (4×60’) and Destination Celebrity (3×60’). All five are produced by Wildbear Entertainment for Nine Network.

Further documentaries on the slate include Coastguard: Search & Rescue S.O.S. (6×60’, Middlechild Productions for Channel 5), Yorkshire by the Sea (4×60’, True North for Channel 4) and The Shocking Truth (6×60’, Mentorn Media for Channel 5).

True crime feature The Murder of Melanie Hall (1×90’, Firecracker for Channel 5) explores one of Britain’s most shocking unsolved homicide cases.

Finally, season three of Motorway (10×60’, Fearless Television for Channel 5) again follows the teams that monitor Britain’s busiest roads.