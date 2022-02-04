Please wait...
Pascal Dalton upped at ITV Studios, adds partnerships to licensing remit

ITV Studios has promoted Pascal Dalton to head of partnerships, senior VP of licensing, for global entertainment.

On top of his existing role as senior VP of licensing, Dalton has been appointed to the role of head of partnerships for global entertainment.

In his new role, Dalton will manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders and partners. He will have a focus on creative labels Possessed, Potato, Twofour, Southshore, Lifted Entertainment, Multistory and 12Yard, Motion Content and Global Distribution.

Dalton will continue as senior VP of licensing, in which he generates, manages and supervises all ITV Studios’ licensing activities in specific territories, selling ITV Studios formats and digital products internationally.

He joined the commercial and production arm of the UK commercial broadcaster from Endemol Shine in 2017.

