Partners from Europe, Brazil adapt Lauren Kate’s Fallen novels as TV drama series

Cameras are rolling on a new eight-part supernatural drama titled Fallen, based on the novels series of the same name by Lauren Kate and uniting partners from Germany, Switzerland and Brazil.

Fallen is being produced by Zurich-based Silver Reel and Munich’s Night Train Media, and coproduced by Brazil’s largest video streaming platform Globoplay, part of commercial broadcaster Globo.

Created by Claudia Bluemhuber of Silver Reel, the series is being directed by Matt Hastings (The Handmaid’s Tale). It is written by Rachel Paterson (Domina) and Roland Moore (Humans), who are also co-executive producing. Mahlon Todd Williams (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) is director of photography.

Fallen is being exec produced by Bluemhuber, along with Hastings and Herbert L Kloiber, who launched Night Train Media in 2020.

The show’s cast includes Alexander Siddig (Shantaram), James Callis (Battlestar Galactica), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Jessica Alexander (The Little Mermaid), Gijs Blom (The Letter for the King) and Timothy Innes (The Last Kingdom).

The series tells the story of a young woman who is sent to a cult-like rehab facility to serve time for a crime she cannot remember committing. She must untangle the mystery of who she is and why she has a connection to one of the other residents.

Kate published the first of six in the Fallen series of supernatural young-adult novels in 2009, followed by Torment (2010), Passion (2011), Rapture (2012), Fallen in Love (2012) and Unforgiven (2015). Relativity Media adapted the first novel into a movie in 2016.

Hastings said: “Inspired by Lauren Kate’s bestselling novels, it’s the perfect opportunity to reach the new adult audience with diverse and compelling characters and an uncommon hero’s journey within the fantasy spectrum.”

Teresa Penna, head of Globoplay, added: “Along with our locally produced originals, international coproductions are a key part of Globoplay’s content strategy for the next years and we strongly believe Fallen will be a huge success in Brazil.”