Particle6 hires A+E exec for US push

UK-based Particle6 Productions has appointed former Marvel, Disney and A+E exec Raj Kalra as its VP of content and US distribution strategy.

Kalra has taken up the newly created role to oversee the company’s expansion into the US market and will report to Eline Van Der Velden, Particle6’s executive producer and founder.

He will lead the team’s efforts in the US to take unscripted and scripted programmes in development to greenlight, to distribute Particle6’s existing catalogue of titles and to grow its educational content business.

Kalra is former director of international programming at A+E Networks, where he oversaw programming for the History, History2, Crime+Investigation and A&E channels outside of the US.

Kalra joined A+E in 2016 after departing his post as director of global content distribution strategy for Marvel Television having spent nearly 10 years at its owner The Walt Disney Company. He left A+E last year and relocated from the US to South Korea.

Particle6 was launched in 2015 and has developed and produced content for BBC3, BBC Comedy and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Van Der Velden said: “We feel really great about the successes we’ve had since launching the company and we’re ready for this next stage of growth. Raj comes to us having worked for both studios and networks across many genres of content. His breadth of experience will add a lot of value to our team.”

Kalra said Particle6’s editorial vision, eco-conscious certification and commitment to making complex stories accessible and entertaining “match my own values.”

“Given the proliferation of platforms in the US, now is the best time to bring Particle6’s finished programmes and inspired development slate to market,” he added.