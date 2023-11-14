Paramount’s Paul Testar and Ryan Paige, ITV’s Callum Dziedzic at BFTM

Today we hear from Channel 5 and Paramount+ commissioning editor Paul Testar, ITV assistant commissioner for drama and comedy Callum Dziedzic and Paramount Television International Studios development exec Ryan Paige, who were all at the Birmingham Film & TV Market.

The third annual Birmingham Film & TV Market took place last month, bringing together emerging producers and filmmakers with top executives from companies like ITV, Channel 4, Paramount, Lionsgate and Sky, with a view to making the UK industry more accessible outside the capital.

Channel 5 and Paramount+ commissioning editor Paul Testar, ITV assistant commissioner for drama and comedy Callum Dziedzic and Paramount Television International Studios development exec Ryan Paige spoke to Michael Pickard at the event.

