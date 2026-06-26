Paramount+’s Ghosts Australia exorcised to BBC

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC in the UK has acquired the Paramount+ Australia remake of its hit comedy series Ghosts, produced by BBC Studios Australia Productions and distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

The format, which has also been remade in markets such as the US and Germany, focuses on a young couple who inherit a country manor house haunted by an eclectic group of ghosts. The original UK series ran for five seasons and multiple specials between 2019 and 2023, produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There.