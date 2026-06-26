Please wait...
Please wait...

Paramount+’s Ghosts Australia exorcised to BBC

The Aussie adaptation of Ghosts

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC in the UK has acquired the Paramount+ Australia remake of its hit comedy series Ghosts, produced by BBC Studios Australia Productions and distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

The format, which has also been remade in markets such as the US and Germany, focuses on a young couple who inherit a country manor house haunted by an eclectic group of ghosts. The original UK series ran for five seasons and multiple specials between 2019 and 2023, produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 26-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mongolia's Central TV, NBCU Formats are On Brand with business competition
TV veteran working as shelf stacker describes struggle to find UK freelance work
BBC reorganises entertainment commissioning around studio, reality and events
Netflix gives Story Films doc exec Mohammed Adnan first commissioning role
Mediawan FAST channel set to make European kids and family content available in US

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE