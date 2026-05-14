Paramount’s BET puts its money on microdramas through aTwist partnership

Paramount Skydance-owned BET is entering the microdrama space through a partnership with US-based company aTwist, formerly known as MicroCo.

The companies will develop and produce original series designed for both traditional television and mobile-first audiences. Under the deal, BET, which is focused on black audiences in the US, will air longform episodic versions of the projects during an initial window before they shift to aTwist’s vertical video platform as shortform microseries.

The agreement gives BET a foothold in the rapidly growing microdrama market while creating a pipeline for lower-cost programming across linear and digital platforms. The companies said the deal also makes aTwist the first microseries platform to implement a windowing strategy for its content.

BET Studios executive VP and head of creative Aisha Summers-Burke said the partnership positions the company to capitalise on changing audience viewing habits and emerging storytelling formats centered around mobile consumption.

aTwist was founded last year by former Showtime president Jana Winograde, former NBCUniversal chief creative officer Susan Rovner and former ABC Entertainment Group chairman Lloyd Braun. The company, structured as a 50-50 joint venture between Cineverse and Banyan Ventures, is both a studio and platform for microseries.

The companies said they plan to focus on culturally specific programming aimed at black audiences, a segment they say is underserved by the current microseries market.

“BET is planting our stake in the ground for the next era of storytelling,” said Aisha Summers-Burke, VP and head of creative at BET Studios.

“The microseries format represents one of the most significant shifts in how content is created, distributed and consumed, and we’re positioning BET at the forefront of that evolution. Our partnership with aTwist brings a best-in-class team and a format built for the future. Together we’re creating a pipeline that reflects Black culture and drives the conversation.”

“Microseries are rapidly becoming one of the most exciting new storytelling formats in entertainment, unlocking entirely new ways for audiences to discover and engage with stories. This collaboration reinforces that microseries aren’t just a format, they’re a scalable pipeline for cross-platform storytelling,” said Winograde, Rovner and Braun in a statement.