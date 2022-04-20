Please wait...
Paramount+, VIS, Cine Vaquero develop film version of Toxicomania podcast

SVoD service Paramount+ is developing a film adaptation of the popular Spanish-language fiction podcast Toxicomania, which follows true events around the legalisation of drugs in Mexico in the 1940s.

Luis Gerardo Méndez

The project is the first to emerge from a first-look deal between Paramount Global’s international studio division, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), and Luis Gerardo Méndez’s production company Cine Vaquero.

Under the deal, Cine Vaquero, which Méndez owns alongside Mexican producer Gerardo Gatica, is creating, developing and producing exclusive Spanish-language scripted and unscripted content for VIS and streaming service Paramount+ in Latin America.

The film is set to be directed by Sebastián Hofmann (Timeshare) and written by David Gaitán (A Cop Movie), with Gatica and Luis Gerardo Méndez executive producing.

Produced by global media company Sonoro, the Toxicomania podcast takes place in Mexico City in the 1940s and tells the story of a brilliant psychiatrist, Dr Leopoldo Salazar Viniegra, who led a short-lived revolution to legalise drug use in the country.

Jordan Pinto 20-04-2022 ©C21Media
