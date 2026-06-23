Paramount+ UK orders three-part unscripted series about singer, X Factor alum Tulisa

Paramount+ UK has commissioned a three-part unscripted series about singer, rapper and former The X Factor judge Tulisa, produced by Dorothy Street Pictures.

Tulisa: The Reckoning (working title) sees Tula Paulinea ‘Tulisa’ Contostavlos reflect on her journey from the heights of fame in the 2010s to the setbacks and scrutiny that has shaped her life today.

Rising to fame as a part of the R&B/hip-hop group N-Dubz, Tulisa became a judge on The X Factor UK in 2011 before coming under intense media scrutiny after being charged with supplying drugs following a tabloid sting. The trial later collapsed.

Alongside Tulisa’s personal story, the series will also follow her campaign for press reform and stronger media regulation.

Her campaign is set to launch with a Hacked Off rally on June 24 at Central Hall Westminster, which the organisation says will bring together fellow victims of press misconduct and civil society leaders to call for change.

Dorothy Street Pictures has previously produced docuseries such as Pamela A Love Story, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, Raising Chelsea: Jamie & Sophie’s Next Chapter and Victoria Beckham.

Tulisa said: “For years, so much has been said about me, but not always by me. This series is about taking back control of my story and speaking openly about everything I’ve been through, not just for myself, but for anyone who’s had similar experiences in the media spotlight.”