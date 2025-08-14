Please wait...
Please wait...

Paramount+ to launch Landman S2 in November

Landman is produced by Paramount, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ will launch the second season of drama series Landman on November 16.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, and starring a cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott, Landman is based on podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. Set in West Texas, the series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions produce.

C21 reporter 14-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
US, UK 'falling behind' South Korea, Japan and Turkey in global content race
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE