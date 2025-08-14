Paramount+ to launch Landman S2 in November

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount+ will launch the second season of drama series Landman on November 16.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, and starring a cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott, Landman is based on podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. Set in West Texas, the series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions produce.