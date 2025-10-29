Paramount to establish major production hub in New Jersey

Paramount has agreed a 10-year lease agreement with New Jersey’s fledgling 1888 Studios, giving it access to the state’s newly enhanced film and television tax incentives.

The Skydance-owned US studio has committed to occupy more than 285,000 square feet of the 1.6 million square foot facility, establishing a major production hub in New Jersey.

The state said Paramount’s minimum 10-year commitment to the multibillion-dollar studio project cements the state as a “premier destination for film and television production, backed by a leading tax incentive programme.”

Expanded in 2025, the programme allows the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to designate three studio partners and three film-lease partner facilities, each linked to large-scale infrastructure commitments.

1888 Studios was designated New Jersey’s first Film-Lease Partner Facility in May 2024, and Paramount has submitted its studio partner application, which is under NJEDA review and will be brought to its board for consideration on October 30, 2025.

Currently under development by Togus Urban Renewal, 1888 Studios is set to become the largest campus-style production facility in the Northeast of the US and one of the largest in the country.

The 58-acre facility will offer over 1.1 million square feet of production space spanning 23 smart sound stages with a minimum of 40-foot clear ceilings; production support space; flexible post-production space; offices; mills; base camp and backlot; and lighting and grip facilities to accommodate every phase of production.

It comes as uncertainty has surrounded studio space in both the US and UK following both country’s screen industries contracting, with fewer commissions leading to reduced demand.

Meanwhile, various US states are looking to lure production back to the US from established international hubs like Canada by enhancing their tax incentives.

US president Donald Trump also last month renewed his threats to impose 100% tariffs on “any and all” domestic films made outside of America.

Paramount, which is set to cut around 1,000 workers today following its takeover by Skydance, is currently pursuing Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in a mega-merger that would transform the US media sector. Paramount has reportedly had three offers rebuffed so far.

Andy Gordon, chief strategy officer and chief operating officer, Paramount said: “Scaling our production and expanding our slate of world-class entertainment is central to our long-term strategy.

“We’re thrilled to invest in the United States and in the region and lean into our creative momentum to spark economic growth. We’re deeply grateful for the support and partnership of Governor Murphy, Senator Raj Mukherji, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and 1888 Studios.

“Thanks to highly competitive tax credit programs like New Jersey’s, the tri-state area is more attractive than ever before for production as we work together to create new jobs and empower more domestic production for America’s creative workforce.”

Governor Phil Murphy said: “By attracting world-class studios and productions, we are not only creating high-quality jobs, promoting infrastructure, and driving economic growth, but are also investing in our communities and elevating New Jersey as a national leader in entertainment.”