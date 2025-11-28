Paramount+ to carry reality adaptation Canada Shore in US, UK, Australia

Canada Shore, the upcoming adaptation of reality format Jersey Shore, will be released on Paramount+ in the US, UK, Ireland and Australia in addition to the Canadian market.

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that the series, which marks the first time the format has been adapted in Canada, will premiere on January 22.

Produced by Blue Ant-owned Insight Productions, the series follows the lives, partying and dramas of a group of 10 singletons who live together for the summer. The show was filmed in Kelowna, British Columbia over the summer.

In the lead-up to the premiere, Paramount-owned AVoD platform Pluto TV has launched a new MTV Jersey Shore Channel in Canada. In addition to featuring classic moments from the Shore franchise, the channel will also carry the first two episodes of Canada Shore when it premieres.

The Shore franchise launched in 2009 with Jersey Shore and subsequently spawned almost 20 international adaptations, including the UK’s Geordie Shore, which has run for 25 seasons so far on MTV UK, and more recent additions Aussie Shore and Frenchie Shore.

Paramount+ in Canada already carries the Australian and French iterations of the show, in addition to all seasons of Jersey Shore and spin-off Jersey Shore Family Vacation.