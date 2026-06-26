Paramount takes linear rights to Harry Potter films, Wardriver for streaming

Paramount has secured the linear rights to Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchise in the US, while acquiring the exclusive streaming rights to 2026 film Wardriver.

Under the multi-year licensing agreement, Paramount will bring the eight Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts films to MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and Paramount Network over the summer.

The news comes as Paramount Skydance is in the process of acquiring WBD for US$110bn.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ will become the exclusive streaming home of crime film Wardriver from July 8, marking its first official post-theatrical premiere. Produced by Highland Film Group, Redline Entertainment and Star Thrower Entertainment, Wardriver debuted in cinemas in March this year.