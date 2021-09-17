Paramount+ takes flight with Piazza Entertainment air ambulance drama Skymed

ViacomCBS-owned streamer Paramount+ in the US has ordered Skymed, a scripted medical adventure series following air ambulance pilots pulling off high-stakes rescue missions.

Produced by Toronto-based Piazza Entertainment in association with Canadian pubcaster CBC and CBS Studios, the 10-part hour-long series has already gone into production, with filming set to take place in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario. It is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ next year.

Skymed was created by Julie Puckrin, whose writing and producing credits include Canadian series Nurses, Killjoys, X Company and Motive, and is inspired by the real-life experiences of her sister and brother-in-law, who met when they were flying air ambulances.

The scripted series, set in remote Northern Canada, stars an ensemble cast including Natasha Calis (Nurses), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwan (Batwoman), Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew) and Thomas Elms (The Order) playing a group of young pilots and nurses who execute daring medical rescues.

Mercedes Morris (Between), Kheon Clarke (Riverdale), Rebecca Kwan (Taken), Braeden Clarke (Outlander) and Aaron Ashmore (Killjoys) also star in the show, which is being distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group outside of Canada.

Puckrin serves as an executive producer alongside Piazza Entertainment principal Vanessa Piazza and Ron Murphy. Kyle Irving and Lisa Meeches of Manitoba-based prodco Eagle Vision also serve as executive producers, while Jennica Harper and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy are co-executive producers. The pilot episode is being directed by Steve Adelson.

Piazza Entertainment, founded five years ago, previously worked with Entertainment One under a first-look deal that concluded in 2019. Last year, the company began building out its management team with the hiring of Edith Myers, the former CEO of Pinewood Toronto Studios and former chief operating officer of the Scott Group of Companies.

In the US, Paramount+’s slate of original dramas includes The Good Fight, Evil, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, in addition to upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown, a reboot of The Game and Yellowstone prequel series 1883.